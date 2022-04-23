(Video) Ralf Rangnick slams key Man United decision vs. Arsenal

Manchester United have endured a dreadful week.

After being thrashed four-nil against arch-rivals, Liverpool, earlier in the week, interim manager Ralf Rangnick would have known that anything less than a win against Arsenal on Saturday would leave their top-four hopes all but over.

Unfortunately, despite urging his side to put on a better showing against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Rangnick was left disappointed after watching the Red Devils ship three goals at the Emirates.

However, despite the emphatic result, the German tactician has taken issue with multiple refereeing decisions, including Craig Pawson and VAR allowing Granit Xhaka’s long-range strike to stand, despite Eddie Nketiah appearing to be offside.

“The second goal of Cristiano’s was not offside,” Rangnick told reporters after the game.

“You can even see it in that total perspective, they were exactly in one line.

“Their third goal was clearly offside. I spoke to David De Gea after the game and he said to me that he just couldn’t see the ball because Nketiah was between Granit Xhaka and himself and clearly offside.

“They checked it but for whatever reason, they still gave the goal.”