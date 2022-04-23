(Video) Rodri bangs in looping stunner vs. Watford

After witnessing their opponents pull one back, Manchester City would have been desperate to regain their two-goal advantage against Watford and they have not been disappointed.

Midfielder Rodri has come up with the goods when they mattered most.

Not only will manager Pep Guardiola be desperate to beat relegation-threatened Watford, but he will also want to keep the race for the Premier League title alive.

Following Liverpool’s four-nil thumping against Manchester United earlier this week, Manchester City has to win and Rodri’s superb effort has certainly put his side well on course to victory.

Rodri what a goal pic.twitter.com/fHlXkwQR6b — Ziad is back in pain ? (@Ziad_EJ) April 23, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports