Video: Ronaldo pulls one back after Saka extended Arsenal’s lead

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for Manchester United after Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead.

Saka slotted away a penalty after he was brought down by Alex Telles to extend Arsenal’s lead to two goals. Shortly after, Ronaldo pulled one back for Manchester United, giving them a lifeline at The Emirates.

Pictures from BEIN Sports, DAZN Canada, and BT Sport.

Ronaldo’s goal was his 100th in the Premier League, a fantastic achievement for the Portuguese star. After recent tragic events, he will be delighted to get back on the pitch and help his team.