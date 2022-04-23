Video: Serge Gnabry scores incredible thunderbolt volley vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Serge Gnabry has just given Bayern Munich the lead against Borussia Dortmund in incredible fashion as the German champions look to retain their crown. 

Bayern will win the league tonight with a win over their rivals and if this is the goal that does it, that would be an incredible way to win ten titles in a row.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Incredible atmosphere at the Allianz Arena ahead of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Man City set incredible history making stat after beating Watford
(Video) Ralf Rangnick slams key Man United decision vs. Arsenal

The goal, which can be seen below, came from a corner and when the ball came out to Gnabry, the former Arsenal man took a lovely touch to set it up before connecting perfectly on the volley and blasting it past Marwin Hitz in the Dortmund goal.

 

More Stories Serge Gnabry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.