(Video) Superb whipped ball in from De Bruyne sets Jesus up but Watford pull one back

After doubling their lead in the first half against Watford, Manchester City would have believed they were well on course to reclaim their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Striker Gabriel Jesus opened the game’s scoring after just four minutes and thanks to a superb ball in from teammate Kevin De Bruyne, the Brazilian then added his second just before the half-hour mark.

However, responding excellently to going two-nil down, Watford has come firing back and after Hassane Kamara pulled one back just five minutes later, the game now stands at 2-1 to the Citizens.

Jesus 23′

Pictures via ESPN

Kamara 28′