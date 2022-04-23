West Ham interested in 30-year-old Spurs target in shock transfer development

West Ham United are said to be interested in Christian Eriksen who is out of contract with Brentford at the end of the season.

The former Tottenham man has been linked to a move back to North London in recent weeks but it looks like West Ham could now challenge for the Danish international’s signature.

This is according to a report from 90min, who claims that Tottenham are leading the race for the 30-year-old but that the Hammers are also watching the Brentford man’s situation.

The Dane is getting back to form with the Bees after suffering cardiac arrest during EURO 2020 last summer and is looking to get back to the level he was once at.

Many clubs were apprehensive about signing the 30-year-old after his health issues but his current spell at Brentford looks to be doing enough to convince clubs he is ready to play at the highest level again.

Eriksen has played seven games for the Bees, scoring one goal with a further two assists to his name.

The Danish international played 226 times for Spurs in the Premier League across a seven-year period and scored an incredible 51 goals and a further 62 assists for the Lilywhites so it is hard to imagine that he would not want to go back to his former club.

West Ham are going from strength to strength under David Moyes and would have to have an incredible presentation ready to lure the 30-year-old away from Antonio Conte’s side.