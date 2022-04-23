West Ham looking to sign 28-year-old to support Antonio next season

After seven seasons at Torino, Andrea Belotti is set to leave the club at the end of the season as his contract expires with the Serie A side.

The opportunity to sign the striker on a free transfer will be an attraction for many clubs around Europe and according to Fichajes, AC Milan, Atalanta and Atlético de Madrid are said to be interested in the Italian.

The striker is having a season ravaged by injuries and that has led the 28-year-old to scoring only five goals this season. The Italian striker has credit in the back though from past seasons, reaching double figures in the last six consecutive seasons.

However, despite these clubs’ interest, Fichajes state that journalist Ekrem Konur has reported that West Ham have already made the first offer for the striker.

The Hammers signed nobody in January and that has had some impact on the club, especially their striker Michail Antonio. The Englishman started the season on fire for the London club scoring four goals and a further three assists across the opening three games but has only scored six goals and seven assists ever since in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has been overworked as the Hammer’s only real striker this season and that’s where Belotti would come in to support the West Ham man.

The West Ham board are said to have offered the Italian striker a three-year contract and this could be important in a competitive race.

Whether the Torino man joins David Moyes’ squad remains to be seen, what is certain is that this would be a good deal for the Scot, especially as it is free.