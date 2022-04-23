West Ham working behind the scenes on two massive deals this summer says club insider

According to a West Ham insider, the Hammers are set to offer key players Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek big new deals in a bid to keep them at the London Stadium.

There has been a lot of speculation on the future of both Liverpool-linked Bowen and Soucek, who has thus far failed to agree terms on a new contract at West Ham.

But now Claret and Hugh have stated: “West Ham will be making a series of new offers to players at the end of the season with Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek in line for big improvements”.

This will be welcomed news for Hammers fans as they are set for a big summer after no new arrivals came to the club in January.

Bowen is having an incredible season for West Ham, scoring 15 goals and a further 11 assists this campaign. The Englishman has put himself on the right path for a place in England’s World Cup squad and will now be catching the eye of some major clubs.

As for Soucek, the Czech international is a staple in Davis Moye’s side and is a fan favourite due to his ability to score crucial goals from set-pieces.

West Ham have progressed massively as a club over the last few seasons and if they can keep the likes of Bowen away from a club like Liverpool, that will show just how far they have come, as they look to push the club even further.