Xavi responds to rumours linking Frankie De Jong to Man United

Barcelona manager Xavi has appeared to pour cold water on rumours linking midfielder Frankie de Jong with a surprise switch to Manchester United.

Ahead of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford at the end of the season, reports have recently emerged linking de Jong with a reunion with his old manager (Sport).

However, reacting to those reports, Barcelona boss Xavi has revealed he plans to keep the young midfielder at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future.

Barça manager Xavi shuts down rumors on Frankie de Jong leaving & Man Utd links: “Frenkie’s a very important player for me and for the club. He has to mark an era”. ?? #FCB “I’m happy with him. If it were up to me he’ll continue for many years at Barça”, Xavi says. @barcacentre — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022

MORE: Erik ten Hag confirmed as new manager of Manchester United on a three-year deal

Although de Jong looks to be out of reach, the Red Devils will undoubtedly need to delve into the summer transfer market in search of a new midfielder – perhaps more than one.

Paul Pogba is virtually nailed on to depart the club for free at the end of the campaign with interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitting the Frenchman has probably played his last game for the club.

“Paul, as it seems after the scan we did, it’s very unlikely he will play until the end of the season,” the German told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover. Since the last game is the end of May, I don’t think it is very likely he will be able to play again.”

With the 2018 World Cup winner set to move on, with the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard also likely to be searching for new clubs, this summer looks set to be one of the biggest periods in the Red Devils’ recent history.