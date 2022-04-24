Arsenal star warned he could be sat on the bench next season

Arsenal star William Saliba has been warned he may have to sit on the bench next season by former Arsenal player William Gallas.

Saliba is currently out on at Marseille this season but has been impressing in France for a few years now. In an interview with GOAL, Gallas believes Saliba has what it takes to make the grade at Arsenal, but he may have to be patient.

“He is doing a good job, that is why they called him into the national team because he has had a great season with Marseille. If he comes back to Arsenal, he has to be ready to go back and maybe be on the bench at the beginning because at the moment you have got Ben White and Gabriel,” said Gallas.

Saliba is unfortunate that Arsenal signed two young centre-backs recently, and his opportunities in the first-team may now be limited. If the club trusted him rather than spending big on defenders, they could have saved themselves some money.

Saliba’s performances have caught the eye of the national team as he was recently called up to the France squad.

Without a change of system, Saliba is going to struggle to pip Gabriel or Ben White to a starting spot. The young defender will have to prove himself in cameo appearances and in cup games or hope Mikel Arteta has been watching him play whilst in France.

