Arsenal are interested in German winger Jan Thielmann, who could be available for just £12.5m in the summer.

Thielmann has made 63 league appearances for Koln, despite being only 19-years-old, and has become a regular in the side this season.

According to Tag 24, via The Sun, Thielmann could be available for just £12.5m, and Arsenal are understood to have made enquiries for the winger. Despite not contributing too much in terms of goals and assists Mikel Arteta has been impressed by his performances.

Due to financial struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Koln will find it difficult to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Thielmann has operated on both wings this season and has even played down the middle. His versatility could be attractive to Arteta, who often opts for young talent in his squad.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Aaron Ramsdale have been some of Arsenal’s key players this season, and all three are 23-years-old or younger.

Arsenal have reportedly used former player Lukas Podolski as their route into signing the young star, with him having played for both clubs.