Arsenal are interested in Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic who recently secured promotion with second-tier side Fulham.

Mitrovic has scored 41 goals in as many games in the league this season, breaking the record for most goals scored in the Championship during a season.

Naturally, his goals have have turned the heads of Premier League sides, and Fichajes journalist has claimed that Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in signing the striker, as seen in the tweet below.

The Serbian forward thrives playing in the championship, but has had a few spells in the top division. Most recently was last season with Fulham, where he only managed three league goals.

Mitrovic also had a short spell in the Premier League with Newcastle, but again, he failed to set the world alight on the big stage. However, this season has been his best ever, so he could be starting to his his prime at 27-years-old.

Arsenal will be in need of a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract. Even if Lacazette was to sign a new deal, he has struggled in front of goal this season, so Mikel Arteta is likely to still be in the hunt for a goal scorer.