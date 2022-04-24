Barcelona are considering making a move for Sevilla star Erik Lamela.

Lamela has struggled for game time for the majority of the season due to injury, but the Argentinian was a regular for Sevilla at the start of the season. The former Tottenham winger returned from injury last month, and recently scored in a defeat to Real Madrid.

Lamela won the FIFA Puskas award in 2021 for his goal for Tottenham against Arsenal, as seen in the video below.

Congratulations to Erik Lamela for winning the first ever Puskas award to have “just trundled in” pic.twitter.com/uADV4xVmSp — Ali Campbell (@AliCampbell90) January 17, 2022

Now, according to Fichajes, Barcelona could make a move for the Argentinian winger, and the Spanish giants have targeted Sevilla multiple times in the past.

Barcelona have signed Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, and Luuk de Jong from Sevilla in the past, and they could be about to add to that list.

The report also lists Atletico Madrid and Valencia as potential destinations for Lamela, but a move to Barcelona could help to get the best out of the 30-year-old.

Adama Traore, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and Ferran Torres have all seen significant improvements to their game since joining Xavi’s side, so Lamela may see this as an ideal club to continue his progression towards the end of his career.