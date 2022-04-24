“Just announce it” – Chelsea fans convinced they’ve spotted Declan Rice transfer clue

Chelsea fans are convinced that Declan Rice is heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The West Ham midfielder was in action against the Blues today as Thomas Tuchel’s side narrowly edged today’s Premier League game 1-0.

Afterwards, Tuchel was seen embracing Rice, while his old friend and England team-mate Mason Mount was also quick to pick him out.

Is this a sign Rice is Chelsea-bound after so much speculation that he’s one of their top targets? This lot, and many others, certainly think so…

Rice has been world class for West Ham this season and looks like he’d be a superb signing for Chelsea.

Other top clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City are also expected to be in for him, however, while WHUFC want over £100million for their star player.