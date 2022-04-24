Conte’s dressing room reaction could worry Tottenham players following Brentford draw

Tottenham were left frustrated after a goalless draw against Brentford, and Antonio Conte peculiarly showed his frustration.

Brentford were missing key players ahead of their home game against Spurs, but they battled out a goalless draw to dent Tottenham’s top-four hopes.

Football.London claims that Conte barely said a word to his players following the game, despite him usually being a passionate, eccentric character. We usually see Conte parading up and down the touchline, not being able to control his emotions at times.

This behaviour could worry the Tottenham players, especially as they make their way to training at the beginning of next week.

To make someone like Conte speechless after a game could mean the Tottenham players are in for a tough time when on the training pitch in the days to come.