Arsenal considering paying €50million for transfer of versatile attacker

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential €50million transfer deal for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

The Netherlands international has impressed in his time in La Liga, and his 16 goals and four assists so far this season have also helped his club reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It seems likely that Danjuma will have plenty of suitors in the near future, and Todo Fichajes claim Arsenal are ready to pay big to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Danjuma could end up moving for around €50m, according to the report, with the Gunners eyeing the 25-year-old as someone who could fill in up front or out wide.

These are two areas Mikel Arteta will surely want to strengthen ahead of next season, with Danjuma perhaps an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe out wide, whilst offering a useful option at centre-forward as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah heading towards the ends of their contracts.

Danjuma has also recently been scouted by Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, so it could be that we’ll be seeing him in the Premier League next season.