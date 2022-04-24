Newcastle United are expected to sign at least one new striker in the summer transfer window and one player heavily linked with a blockbuster switch to St James’ Park is Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Recent reports have suggested the Ligue 1 striker could be available for just £25m and according to journalist Dean Jones, the teenager has the potential to become ‘one of the best’ in the Premier League.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the prospect of seeing the 19-year-old join the Magpies this summer, journalist Dean Jones said: “This lad has a very high ceiling, and over the next few years, there’s genuine belief that he will emerge as one of the best in Europe.”

Since being promoted to Stade Reims’ senior first-team last year, Nkitike, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 25 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 13 goals along the way.