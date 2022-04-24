Arsenal intensify negotiations over potential €45million transfer

Arsenal have reportedly intensified negotiations over a potential transfer swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international has been a key player for Man City in recent years, though without always being a guaranteed starter for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It makes sense that Jesus could have his price this summer, with Todo Fichajes claiming he’s being targeted by Arsenal in a deal that could cost around €45million.

The report suggests the Gunners have been stepping up their efforts to sign Jesus, who looks like he could be ideal to come in as the long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Jesus hit four goals for City in their win over Watford this weekend, reminding everyone what a talent he can be when he’s given the chance.

Arsenal fans will surely have a few different potential targets in mind to come in up front, but Jesus must be up there with the most tempting options.

The 25-year-old has scored goals and won major trophies in his time in England, so that experience could serve him well at the Emirates Stadium.

In truth, Arsenal may well need more than one signing up front this summer anyway, as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look likely to follow Aubameyang out of the exit door at the end of this campaign.