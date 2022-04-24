Conte pushing for Tottenham to beat Real Madrid to ambitious transfer of CL winner

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eager for the club to deliver the ambitious transfer of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal ace is heading towards the final year of his contract with Bayern, and a move away from the Allianz Arena could be increasingly likely.

According to the Daily Star, Spurs boss Conte is pushing for an ambitious move for Gnabry, with Real Madrid also among the Germany international’s main suitors.

Gnabry notably flopped at Arsenal earlier in his career, having struggled for playing time as a youngster at the Emirates Stadium, whilst also having an underwhelming loan spell at West Brom.

Serge Gnabry in action for Bayern Munich
It’s quite remarkable how Gnabry has turned his career around since then, becoming a star player for Bayern and for the German national team, winning the Champions League in 2019/20.

Spurs would do well to bring Gnabry back to north London, though the Daily Star also claim Real Madrid want him, provided they can get high-earner Gareth Bale off their books.

