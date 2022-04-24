Jamie Carragher’s pathetic bias proven after ex-Red screams “GET UP!” to badly hurt Everton star

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher has once again proven his ridiculous bias while on commentary duty for Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Liverpool is hosting arch-rivals Everton at Anfield in what is a hugely important tie – at both ends of the Premier League table.

Although the game, so far, is goal-less, fans have been treated to an entertaining first 45-minutes.

Tackles have been flying in with several players keen to win the physical battle.

However, during a contest for the ball, Everton striker Richarlison was spotted badly twisting his ankle.

While the Brazilian was on the ground, clearly in pain, Carragher was heard on Sky Sports’ mics screaming ‘GET UP!”

Classy.