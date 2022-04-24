Jamie Redknapp criticises Conte following Tottenham draw

Jamie Redknapp has criticised Antonio Conte following Tottenham’s draw away to Brentford.

Tottenham were held to a goalless draw away at Brentford, and Redknapp has criticised Conte’s uninspiring decisions during the game.

“He made the one substitution, he brought on Sanchez and put Davies to wing-back and you think, well that’s not really an inspiring substitution,” said Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports.

Conte decided to change both wing-backs and only brought on Lucas Moura in the 86th minute. Steven Bergwijn was left on the bench, despite Spurs chasing a goal.

“Maybe go to a flat back four, get Kane and Son closer together, just give them a different problem. Because in two games, to be so poor, after playing so well before that. It was a masterclass every week in attacking football. I think as a coach you’ve gotta go let’s try something different because they were too predictable today Spurs,” added Redknapp.

To not push for the win and bring on attacking players until the 86th minute was a strange one from Conte, but maybe the Spurs manager was happy with a point on the road.