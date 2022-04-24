Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an intriguing response to the recent transfer rumours linking Gabriel Jesus with a possible move to Arsenal in the summer.

The Brazil international enjoyed a superb performance for City this weekend, scoring a remarkable four goals against Watford in a 5-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus hasn’t always enjoyed the limelight in this way in his time in Manchester, and it’s not too surprising that this has led to some speculation that he could leave for more first-team football.

Arsenal need a new striker this summer after the blow of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s January exit, and Jesus could be ideal, whilst also being a player Mikel Arteta knows well from his time on Guardiola’s coaching staff.

Jesus has been linked with the Gunners by The Athletic, and Guardiola certainly didn’t rule out the player leaving at the end of the season, saying he doesn’t know or care what will happen.

“I want to tell you something; Gabriel is our player. I don’t know what is going to happen, but he is a Man City player,” Guardiola said, as quoted by the Metro.

“When he has days like today, I am the happiest man in the world! Every player is happy when they play 90 minutes all the time but at the end of the season whether he wants to extend, stay or leave, I don’t know and I don’t care.

“We have less than one month. My only concern is that the players will do everything to try and win, after that no one knows what will happen.”

He added: “In this world of football, if there’s one person, one player who deserves the best in life, it’s Gabriel.

“He fights for every single ball and helps the team all the time. One day I’ll have to ask him to play at right-back, and he’s going to give absolutely everything.

“It’s not necessary for him to score four goals to know exactly how important [he is], and what he means to all of us. But when he can score four goals, like today, as a striker, all of us are incredibly delighted and happy for him.”