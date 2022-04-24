Chelsea likely to launch fresh transfer bid for world class La Liga star

Chelsea are reportedly likely to make a fresh transfer bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The Blues will be short of options in defence as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen approach the ends of their contracts, with both players linked with Barcelona and others.

Kounde has impressed in La Liga and looks ideal to come in and solve Chelsea’s defensive problems, with the Telegraph expecting the west London giants to try again for the France international after almost signing him last summer.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be worried about their current situation, but the signing of a quality player like Kounde would surely ease their nerves.

It’s a blow to lose quality players like Rudiger and Christensen, so Chelsea could arguably do with one more defensive signing alongside Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel will, however, still have top players like Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah as options at centre-back, so the club might decide that that’s enough depth overall, even if it does arguably leave the squad a bit weaker in that department than they are this season.