Laura Woods brutally shuts down online troll over X-rated tweet

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods has shut down an idiotic fan online in a spectacular fashion.

The no-nonsense presenter, who has grown to become popular among football fans with her common-sense approach to topical matters, was recently confronted by a fan online who asked if she was sleeping with Wycombe forward Adebayo Akinfenwa.

MORE: Liverpool vs. Everton confirmed line-ups: Thiago starts, no Firmino

However, opting against ignoring the comment, Woods instantly fired back with a hilarious response that shut the troll right up.