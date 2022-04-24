Leeds boss Jesse Marsch lining up raid on Manchester United

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is reportedly expected to make changes to his coaching staff this summer.

Among the targets for new additions to come in is Manchester United assistant Chris Armas, according to a report from The Athletic.

Armas joined Man Utd under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and it seems he’s impressed Leeds boss Marsch.

It makes sense for the American tactician to bring in his own staff and make the necessary changes at Elland Road after he inherited a struggling side from Marcelo Bielsa.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Kylian Mbappe would be mad to stay at PSG after fan walk-out…He’d be treated like a God at Liverpool
Chelsea likely to launch fresh transfer bid for world class La Liga star
Video: Crazy scenes as huge fight breaks out between Millwall and Birmingham fans

Armas looks like he could be a good addition, and he’ll most likely be available once Rangnick is replaced by Erik ten Hag as manager in the summer.

The Ajax boss is poised to come in next season and will surely bring in his own staff.

More Stories Jesse Marsch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.