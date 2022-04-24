Leicester City target £30m midfielder who could replace Youri Tielemans

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are showing an interest in PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who could potentially replace Youri Tielemans.

Sangare moved to PSV from Toulouse, where has become a regular in Holland. The 24-year-old has been capped 21 times for his country, and his performances have attracted the interest of Brendan Rodgers.

According to The Sun, Leicester are considering making a £30m bid for the Ivorian, and he could be a replacement for Tielemans.

More Stories / Latest News
“The perfect number 9 for Arsenal” – Gunners great names ideal striker signing after admitting Aubameyang gamble backfired
Paul Merson makes bold claims about West Ham and Declan Rice
Newcastle chief makes vow to Allan Saint-Maximin in private meeting amid PSG transfer rumours

Tielemans has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, and with European qualification looking unlikely this season, Rodgers may have to accept some of his star players will want to leave.

 

More Stories Ibrahim Sangare Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.