Liverpool vs. Everton confirmed line-ups: Thiago starts, no Firmino

Liverpool and Everton are preparing for a mouth-watering Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The tense encounter, which will be the final fixture of this weekend, will see Jurgen Klopp’s Reds look to keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Everton, on the other hand, is in dire need of a win.

The Toffees’ season, which has imploded in recent months, sees them facing the real possibility of relegation after sitting in 18th place and inside the dreaded drop zone.

Likely to come down to a final day shootout between them, Leeds United and Burnley, manager Frank Lampard will know that there may not have been a more important Merseyside Derby than Sunday’s.

Ahead of the blockbuster match, which is nailed on to have major implications at both ends of the table, both sides have named their starting 11s.

Liverpool:

Team news ? How we line-up for today’s Merseyside derby ? #LIVEVE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022

Everton:

? | Team news is in as the boss makes two changes from our last game. COYB! ? #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/GVK0YLXQDR — Everton (@Everton) April 24, 2022

Sunday’s match at Anfield is set to kick off at 4.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.