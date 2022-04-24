Man City reject chance to sign Man United midfielder

With his contract expiring at the end of the season and unlikely to play for the club again after injuring himself earlier this week, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba faces an uncertain future.

The soon-to-be free agent has been linked with several clubs this summer after it became apparent he would not be extending his deal with the Red Devils.

Although the 2018 World Cup winner will be a free agent, he is expected to demand wages of around £350,000-per week and that will mean that only a handful of clubs in world football could afford to offer the 29-year-old a new challenge.

However, regardless of what the future holds for the Frenchman, the present still provides many questions.

After being subbed off after just 10-minutes against Liverpool earlier in the week, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted it is unlikely Pogba will feature for the club again.

“Paul, as it seems after the scan we did, it’s very unlikely he will play until the end of the season,” Rangnick told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover. Since the last game is the end of May, I don’t think it is very likely he will be able to play again.”

Following the German’s recent admission, speculation over where Pogba could play next has ramped up.

The latest club to be linked with a surprise move is arch-rivals Manchester City.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Star, after being offered his services by super-agent Mino Raiola, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens have rejected the chance to sign their neighbour’s midfielder.

Since returning to Old Trafford back in 2016, four years after departing in favour of a move to Juventus, Pogba has gone on to feature in 233 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 90 goals along the way.