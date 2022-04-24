Ten Hag ready to sign three of his former players for Man United, including surprise Chelsea raid

Erik ten Hag is reportedly ready to get the band back together at Manchester United by targeting three of his former players.

The Ajax manager will take charge of Man Utd next term, and we’re already seeing plenty of transfer gossip about who could be coming in at Old Trafford as pat of the Dutch tactician’s shake-up.

According to The Transfer Exchange Show, the Red Devils could bring Donny van de Beek back for more of a key role once his loan at Everton ends, while Ten Hag wants to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Hakim Ziyech as well…

Soon to be Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to bring back together familiar Ajax faces, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt and is even looking at Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech. #MUFC #CR7? #ManUtd ??? pic.twitter.com/y4m5csW0MP — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) April 24, 2022

It would be intriguing to see what these players could do if they play under Ten Hag again, but fans might have mixed feelings about these deals.

De Ligt looks like he could be an upgrade on Harry Maguire in defence, but he hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time at Juventus, while De Jong is another who has mostly gone backwards since his Ajax days.

United fans will also have seen a lot of Ziyech in action at Chelsea, and he’s not done enough to establish himself as a regular starter in his time with the Blues.