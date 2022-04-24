Manchester United may consider involving Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford in a swap deal for Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in De Jong from Barcelona, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster their midfield for next season, according to Sport.

Barcelona are likely to demand a hefty fee for their midfielder, and United are reportedly exploring ways to bring down the transfer fee.

According to Fichajes, United are looking to take advantage of the fact that Barcelona are looking for a left-back and a forward, by offering Telles and Rashford to lower the transfer fee of De Jong.

Of course, Barcelona won’t want to lose one of their star players, but if they can receive a reasonable fee for him and strengthen key areas, it will soften the blow of De Jong leaving.

If De Jong has his heart set on a move away from Barcelona, they have to prepare for life without him, and negotiating a deal that strengthens their team overall is a smart decision.

With Paul Pogba set to leave at the end of his contract, and Nemanja Matic recently announcing he will depart at the end of the season, Manchester United will have to add numbers into the midfield.