Video: Man United’s Nemanja Matic aims cheeky dig at Arsenal fans after being subbed

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic took a swipe at Arsenal fans after being subbed in yesterday’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

See the video below as the Serbia international gives an interesting response to some Gunners supporters who were obviously goading him after he made his way off the pitch and onto the bench.

It’s not quite clear what he’s referencing here, but Matic can be seen holding up three fingers and pointing at himself, whilst pointing back at the fans and signalling ‘zero’…

Matic is most likely referencing the fact that he’s won three Premier League titles in his career, with Arsenal winning none in that time.

It’s a bit of a strange one, though, as Arsenal have 13 league titles in their history, which is more than Chelsea, the club Matic won all of his with.

Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1 in yesterday’s big game, with goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka giving Mikel Arteta’s side the three points.

