Video: Crazy scenes as huge fight breaks out between Millwall and Birmingham fans

A huge fight broke out after yesterday’s game between Millwall and Birmingham City fans, with some pretty ugly scenes unfolding.

See the video below as stewards work hard to keep these angry supporters apart, with a few throwing punches at each other…

The game finished 2-2, and clearly it left plenty of fans in the stands feeling bad tempered by the end.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said after the game: “We don’t want to see these sort of scenes at matches.

“My daughter was in the away end today.

“We don’t want to see this and I’m sure that both clubs will look at what happened.”

