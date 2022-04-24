Newcastle chief makes vow to Allan Saint-Maximin in private meeting amid PSG transfer rumours

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reportedly held private talks with Allan Saint-Maximin over his future at St James’ Park.

The French forward has been a star performer for the Magpies in recent times, and has attracted rumours of strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, according to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle have moved to assure Saint-Maximin that he could be offered a big new contract to reflect his status as a hugely important member of the squad.

There had been some talk that Newcastle could take the opportunity to cash in on Saint-Maximin, but it seems that is in fact not the case.

NUFC supporters will surely be happy to hear this, with the 25-year-old proving a real hit at St James’ Park with his lively performances.

A goal threat with plenty of pace and skill, Saint-Maximin has it in him to help continue this club’s march upwards under Eddie Howe.