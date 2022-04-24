Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a major transfer boost as Napoli are seemingly ready to sell Victor Osimhen for just €80million.

In the modern market, that really looks like a very reasonable price, which the Gunners should be able to afford without too much trouble.

Osimhen has been in superb form in Serie A this season, and one imagines he’d have a terrific impact at the Emirates Stadium, where Mikel Arteta is short of quality up front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been missed since he left for Barcelona in January, while there could be even more problems in that position as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah head towards being free agents this summer.

See below for details from James Benge as he suggests Osimhen could be available for a decent price this summer…

Napoli want at least €80m if they are to consider selling Victor Osimhen. He is among the many strikers Arsenal have been tracking over recent months. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 23, 2022

This is just the kind of player Arsenal need, and it’s hard to imagine they’ll find better value for money anywhere else.

If AFC don’t make this opportunity count they will surely regret it, as one imagines there’ll likely be many other big clubs ready to pay this kind of money for the prolific Nigeria international.