Paul Scholes was disappointed with Mikel Arteta’s actions during Arsenal’s game at home to Manchester United.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United in a game that was filled with controversy. Penalties, offside decisions, and potential red cards were some of the key talking points during the game.

One key decision was the awarding of an Arsenal penalty. Referee Craig Pawson was advised to review the incident using the monitor, and Arteta decided to approach the official as he was on his way to watch the alleged foul.

Paul Scholes commented on the incident, and he wasn’t happy with what he saw from Arteta.

“I think Arteta is a disgrace there. He shouldn’t be allowed to do that. If you see it again, he actually goes to the crowd to try and influence the referee a little. All the players around them as well. That shouldn’t be allowed,” said Scholes, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Due to his Manchester United connections, Scholes was understandably frustrated by his former club’s performance. However, it’s never nice to see manager’s trying to get involved with the referee making a decision.

Players are asked to step away from the monitor when the referee is reviewing a situation, so a manager shouldn’t be allowed to try and influence the decision.