Former Manchester United midfielder turned pundit Paul Scholes has admitted he has been left stunned by Newcastle United’s Joelinton.

Despite joining the club in 2019 in a deal worth £40m from German side Hoffenheim, Joelinton, who was originally played as a striker, struggled massively.

Contributing very little after being tasked with leading the Geordies’ line, the Brazilian’s career in the Premier League looked to be over before it had really begun.

However, the arrival of new manager Eddie Howe has provided the 25-year-old with a much-needed injection of confidence.

After tweaking his tactics that have seen Joelinton drop back into midfield, the South American, in his new position, has been on fire.

After scoring two goals against Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Carrow Road, Scholes, who spoke to Premier League Productions after the game, said: “If you have ever seen a player turnaround his career at a club, I have never seen anything like this.

“He was dead and buried playing as a centre-forward.

“Then Eddie (Howe) brought him in as a midfield player and he’s even scoring goals now. What a goal that is (his first). What a great finish.

“Then he is getting on the end of things (second goal), as well as being industrious in the centre of the pitch.

“He (Murphy) did get a little fortune here, a little lucky, he’s going for goal and then Joelinton finishes it well with his left foot.”