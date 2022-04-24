Having fallen behind to Brighton and Hove Albion early in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium, after watching defender Tino Livramento suffer a bad injury, Southampton will be wondering if their afternoon could get any worse.

As the game was approaching the mid-way point, the talented full-back was spotted going down, seemingly twisting his knee in the process.

Although it appeared there was no serious contact involved, the nature of the injury was serious and one that teammate Nathan Tella clearly reacted to.

Spotted walking away with his head in his hands, it is obvious Livaremento has really hurt himself.

This was Nathan Tella’s reaction to Livramento’s injury. The stretcher is now out. Perraud is coming on. Fingers crossed for Tino. Has had a terrific season, hopefully this isn’t as serious as it looks like it could be.#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/GOUwzu4Puf — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) April 24, 2022

Classy gesture from the Brighton & Hove Albion Fans and manager Graham Potter as Southampton player Livramento is coming off with what looks like a bad injury. Wow??? #bhafc #BHASOU #SouthamptonFC #saintsfc #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/N3OyfYh2B4 — Alessandro Schiavone (@journ9ale) April 24, 2022

The former Chelsea academy graduate was quickly stretchered off the field of play by medics and replaced by Romain Perraud.