(Photo) Southampton ace distraught after teammate goes down with serious injury

Brighton and Hove Albion Southampton FC
Posted by

Having fallen behind to Brighton and Hove Albion early in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium, after watching defender Tino Livramento suffer a bad injury, Southampton will be wondering if their afternoon could get any worse.

As the game was approaching the mid-way point, the talented full-back was spotted going down, seemingly twisting his knee in the process.

MORE: “The perfect number 9 for Arsenal” – Gunners great names ideal striker signing after admitting Aubameyang gamble backfired

More Stories / Latest News
Man City reject chance to sign Man United midfielder
Tottenham fans mock defender on social media after wayward pass
Jamie Redknapp criticises Conte following Tottenham draw

Although it appeared there was no serious contact involved, the nature of the injury was serious and one that teammate Nathan Tella clearly reacted to.

Spotted walking away with his head in his hands, it is obvious Livaremento has really hurt himself.

The former Chelsea academy graduate was quickly stretchered off the field of play by medics and replaced by Romain Perraud.

More Stories Nathan Tella Tino Livramento

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.