Video: Jordan Pickford looks like he’s enjoying Everton frustrating Liverpool so far

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford seemed to enjoy a moment to wind up the home crowd in today’s Merseyside Derby against Liverpool.

It’s 0-0 at half time, with Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton side doing well to frustrate Liverpool and keep them surprisingly quiet in a tense encounter at Anfield.

See below as Pickford smiles and winks at the Liverpool fans as he clearly relishes Everton keeping them at bay…

It would be a huge result for Everton if it stays like this, with the Toffees in desperate need of a point after Burnley won earlier.

It would also have the added bonus of denting Liverpool’s title bid, as they surely can’t afford any more slip-ups as Manchester City keep on winning.

