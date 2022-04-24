Video: Commentator mocks Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi wins title with PSG

The commentator on beIN Sports last night couldn’t resist mocking Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi scored for Paris Saint-Germain as they won the Ligue 1 title.

The French giants drew 1-1 with Lens to finish the season as champions, while Ronaldo scored in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal, which serious dents their top four hopes…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Messi and Ronaldo have long been rivals at the highest level, but it’s fair to say neither of them have had the happiest of seasons this year.

Messi may have won Ligue 1, but he’s been far from at his best for PSG, while Ronaldo has done well despite playing in this struggling Man Utd side.

