Roy Keane interested in return to management as surprise vacancy looms

Former Manchester United captain turned pundit Roy Keane is reportedly eyeing a return to management.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the hard-hitting Irishman could become a candidate for the vacant role at Scottish side Hibernian.

Former boss Shaun Maloney was recently sacked and that has opened the door for the ex-Red Devil to take charge.

MORE: “An amazing young talent” – Wonderkid tipped for Liverpool first-team role next season

Keane is said to have told close pals he is ‘interested’ in the potential role but is wary of history repeating itself when it comes to what happened with Maloney.

Hibs currently find themselves seventh in the Scottish Premiership.