Manchester United in the frame for transfer of CL winner as he rejects huge Chelsea contract

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international cannot yet hold talks with another Premier League club and has suitors abroad as well, but Man Utd are also mentioned as being in for the Chelsea contract rebel, according to a report from the Telegraph.

The Blues tried a huge contract offer to keep hold of Rudiger, but the Telegraph claim he rejected a big-money deal and now looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

This is a huge blow for Chelsea, who also have Andreas Christensen heading towards the end of his contract this summer, leaving them with a bit of a crisis in defence.

It would be even more of a blow for CFC if United managed to win the race for Rudiger’s signature, as it would no doubt hurt to see such an important player leaving the club for free and strengthening a top four rival.

The 29-year-old played a key role in helping Chelsea win the Champions League last season, and one imagines his presence would strengthen most top clubs around Europe.

United urgently need someone like Rudiger as an upgrade on the struggling Harry Maguire, but the former Roma man would surely also do a job for major European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.