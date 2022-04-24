Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The Germany international has been a star player for the Blues in recent times, particularly since Tuchel took over as manager.

One imagines Tuchel’s success in the Champions League last season wouldn’t have been possible without the world class displays of Rudiger in some of those big game victories, particularly the final against Manchester City.

Rudiger’s future had been in doubt for some time, with his contract expiring this summer, and the Telegraph have linked him with Manchester United, among others.

Tuchel has now confirmed what many suspected would be happening for some time…

Rudiger leaving #CFC confirmed by Tuchel #CHEWHU: “The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk. We gave everything – me and the club – but we could not fight anymore because of the actions." https://t.co/lQXpoBbLCq — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 24, 2022

Rudiger could be a superb signing for Man Utd on a free, though one imagines they’ll face plenty of competition from other top clubs around Europe.

It would be a huge boost for the Red Devils, however, if they could raid their rivals for such a top player without paying a transfer fee, especially as they could desperately do with signing an upgrade on the out-of-form Harry Maguire.