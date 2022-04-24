Arsenal ready to launch £50m transfer bid for in-form star if they secure CL football

Arsenal are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer as long as they qualify for the Champions League.

The Gunners could be prepared to present Roma with an offer of around £50million for Abraham, who could be tempted by the prospect of a move back to London, according to the Daily Star.

The England international has been in superb form in Serie A this season, despite previously struggling to play regularly in his time at former club Chelsea.

Abraham has netted 24 goals in all competitions so far this term, and it’s easy to see why Arsenal might be tempted to pay big money for him this summer.

Having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah about to be free agents at the end of this season, there’s clearly room for a big signing up front to boost Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

Abraham looks ideal for Arsenal, with the 24-year-old bouncing back superbly from his disappointment at Chelsea and looking like a player with a point to prove.

If Abraham carries on playing like this, one imagines his old club will surely think about bringing him back, as things haven’t exactly worked out for his replacement, Romelu Lukaku, since he moved to Stamford Bridge.