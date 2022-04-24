Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified a top transfer target to fix Manchester United’s defence this summer.

The Dutch tactician is set to leave Ajax to take over at Man Utd ahead of the start of next season, and it makes sense that fixing the club’s struggling defence would be one of his main priorities.

According to Todo Fichajes, Ten Hag is eager for the Red Devils to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal, with the Spain international likely to cost around €60million.

The report notes that Tottenham were interested in Torres last summer, but it may now be that he’ll make his way to the Premier League a year later to link up with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Torres certainly looks like he could make a great impact at United after being such a key figure at Villarreal in recent times.

The 25-year-old has played a key role in helping Unai Emery’s side into the semi-finals of the Champions League this term, while he also starred in their win in the Europa League last year.