Tottenham fans mock defender on social media after wayward pass

Tottenham fans took to social media to mock defender Emerson Royal after he passed the ball straight out of play whilst unchallenged.

Tottenham were disappointing away to Brentford and failed to score in a goalless draw. Fans of Spurs decided to upload a clip of Emerson’s pass, mocking the Brazilian right-back.

This is a professional football player in the Premier League by the way pic.twitter.com/E6slUOpENc — ChrisCOYS (@ChrisSpursFC) April 24, 2022

This is my Right Wing back uno ? pic.twitter.com/OnmuzAKtEt — MatthewTHFC?? (@thfc_MatthewSZN) April 24, 2022

Matt Doherty started performing well in the right wing-back position under Conte, but Emerson clearly isn’t impressing the Spurs fans with his recent performances.

Another Spurs fan even tweeted “Stick me a right wing back I would do a better job.”