Tottenham fans mock defender on social media after wayward pass

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham fans took to social media to mock defender Emerson Royal after he passed the ball straight out of play whilst unchallenged.

Tottenham were disappointing away to Brentford and failed to score in a goalless draw. Fans of Spurs decided to upload a clip of Emerson’s pass, mocking the Brazilian right-back.

More Stories / Latest News
Jamie Redknapp criticises Conte following Tottenham draw
Arsenal considering paying €50million for transfer of versatile attacker
Conte’s dressing room reaction could worry Tottenham players following Brentford draw

Matt Doherty started performing well in the right wing-back position under Conte, but Emerson clearly isn’t impressing the Spurs fans with his recent performances.

Another Spurs fan even tweeted “Stick me a right wing back I would do a better job.”

More Stories Emerson Royal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.