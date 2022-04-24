Trevor Sinclair suggests Stuart Attwell favoured one team in the Merseyside Derby

Trevor Sinclair has suggested referee Stuart Attwell was biased towards Liverpool during the Merseyside derby.

Attwell appeared to struggle to make any kind of decision during the game after failing to send Sadio Mane off and deciding not to give a penalty despite a shove in the back on Anthony Gordon, among other obvious incidents.

Sinclair was sensing a little bias from the referee, as seen in the tweet below.

Attwell appeared to not be able to handle the big occasion, and it was a shame to see key decisions being the talking point rather than the football on display.

