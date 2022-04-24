Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford decided to bizarrely give their shirts to Arsenal fans following their defeat at The Emirates.

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners at home to Manchester United, and two of the United players decided to gift their shirts to Arsenal fans, rather than their own fans who travelled to the game, according to The Sun.

The report also quotes some tweets from some fans who haven’t taken well to the actions of the England internationals. “Get out of our club Marcus Rashford,” said one angry supporter.

“I thought they gave there shirts up well before the final whistle,” another fan joked.

A nice gesture from the pair, but choosing to donate your shirt to opposition fans, especially when you’ve just lost a game against them, is an odd decision.

If Manchester United had won the game and some young children were desperate for the shirts, it’s understandable. However, you’d like to hope the disappointment of losing a massive game would mean the players aren’t in the mood for gestures like this.

Actions like this just show there is a problem at the club, and the disconnect between the fans and the players is bigger than ever. Erik ten Hag has a task on his hands, trying to solve the issues at Manchester United.