(Video) Andy Robertson heads Liverpool into Merseyside derby lead

Liverpool has taken the lead in Sunday’s hugely important Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Reds, led by manager Jurgen Klopp, will be desperate to take all three points off their arch-rivals Everton as they look to keep the pressure on Premier League title challengers Manchester City.

Everton, on the other hand, came into Sunday’s blockbuster fixture inside the league’s bottom three after Burnley narrowly beat Wolves one-nill earlier in the day.

However, with the game approaching its hour mark, full-back Andy Robertson has nodded home the game’s opener.

Deadlock broken ? Liverpool take the lead in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |?? pic.twitter.com/2oTGf8ibhT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022

Will this goal prove to be the goal that ends up giving the red half of Merseyside their second Premier League title while relegating their cross-town rivals?