(Video) Divock Origi doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
After full-back Andy Robertson opened Sunday’s Merseyside derby scoring at the hour mark, Liverpool has now doubled their advantage thanks to substitute striker Divock Origi.

Liverpool came into Sunday’s blockbuster encounter at Anfield desperate for a win as they continue to chase down Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard’s Toffees are facing the unthinkable after sitting inside the relegation zone.

Unfortunately, Origi’s late effort looks to be the goal that will at the very least seal this weekend’s result. The long term implications remain to be seen though.

