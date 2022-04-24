Video: Frank Lampard gives his brutally honest verdict on Stuart Attwell’s performance

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard has given his verdict on the controversial refereeing performance during the Liverpool versus Everton game.

Stuart Attwell was quick to award Anthony Gordon a yellow card for diving, but failed to give him a stonewall penalty in the second half.

Lampard has had his say, speaking to Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Trevor Sinclair suggests Stuart Attwell favoured one team in the Merseyside Derby
Arsenal star warned he could be sat on the bench next season
(Video) Divock Origi doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Everton

Lampard also made some further comments not contained in the video, but relayed by Adam Jones in the tweet below.

Lampard is understandably disappointed in the decisions which have cost Everton today, but all must be forgotten tomorrow as they have to work and train in order to bounce back and avoid relegation.

More Stories Anthony Gordon Frank Lampard Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.