Frank Lampard has given his verdict on the controversial refereeing performance during the Liverpool versus Everton game.

Stuart Attwell was quick to award Anthony Gordon a yellow card for diving, but failed to give him a stonewall penalty in the second half.

Lampard has had his say, speaking to Sky Sports.

? "If you look back with that on VAR, there's questionable things going on, maybe that's to be expected when you come here [Anfield]." Frank Lampard had his say on Everton's penalty shout and a potential red card for Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/XI5aXZ3mp9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 24, 2022

Lampard also made some further comments not contained in the video, but relayed by Adam Jones in the tweet below.

Lampard: "Well it's a penalty in the second half. You don't get them here. If it's Mo Salah at the other end, it's a penalty" — Adam Jones (@Adam_Jones94) April 24, 2022

Lampard is understandably disappointed in the decisions which have cost Everton today, but all must be forgotten tomorrow as they have to work and train in order to bounce back and avoid relegation.